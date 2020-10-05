President visits Kuwait to offer condolences over demise of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

President Dr. Arif Alvi Monday visited Kuwait to offer condolences over the sad demise of the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who breathed his last on September 29, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Monday visited Kuwait to offer condolences over the sad demise of the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who breathed his last on September 29, 2020.

During his meeting with the new Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the president offered profound sympathies and heartfelt condolences on behalf of the leadership, Government and people of Pakistan.

He conveyed that the Pakistani nation fully shared the sorrow and grief of their Kuwaiti brethren and stood by them in this difficult time, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

The president noted that the late Amir was a true and trusted friend of Pakistan and made invaluable contribution to the furtherance of brotherly relations between the two countries.

The late Amir's services to the Kuwaiti nation, his contribution to the Pakistan-Kuwait relationship, and his efforts for regional peace and stability will be long remembered, he added.

The president also conveyed best wishes to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah upon assuming his responsibilities as the new Amir and expressed the confidence that Kuwait would continue to forge ahead on the path of progress and prosperity under his wise stewardship.

Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah expressed sincere gratitude to President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the people of Pakistan for their condolences and for sharing the sorrow and grief of the Kuwaiti people.

The two leaders affirmed their shared commitment to further deepen the Pakistan-Kuwait relationship in all dimensions.