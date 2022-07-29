President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday visited the residence of Member of National Assembly late Adnan Aurangzab to condole over death of the parliamentarian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday visited the residence of Member of National Assembly late Adnan Aurangzab to condole over death of the parliamentarian.

Recalling him as a humble and mature human being, the president prayed for peace of the departed soul.

He also prayed for strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Former MNA Prince Miangul Adnan Aurangzeb, who was also the grandson of the last ruler of Swat state, was on way to Islamabad from Abbottabad on May 31, when his car met a fatal accident killing him on the spot.