UrduPoint.com

President Visits Late MNA Adnan Aurangzeb's Family For Condolence

Umer Jamshaid Published July 29, 2022 | 08:56 PM

President visits late MNA Adnan Aurangzeb's family for condolence

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday visited the residence of Member of National Assembly late Adnan Aurangzab to condole over death of the parliamentarian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday visited the residence of Member of National Assembly late Adnan Aurangzab to condole over death of the parliamentarian.

Recalling him as a humble and mature human being, the president prayed for peace of the departed soul.

He also prayed for strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Former MNA Prince Miangul Adnan Aurangzeb, who was also the grandson of the last ruler of Swat state, was on way to Islamabad from Abbottabad on May 31, when his car met a fatal accident killing him on the spot.

Related Topics

Accident Islamabad National Assembly Abbottabad Swat Car May Family From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

15 dead in 'devastating' Kentucky flooding, toll e ..

15 dead in 'devastating' Kentucky flooding, toll expected to rise

2 minutes ago
 Lahore city receives rain

Lahore city receives rain

2 minutes ago
 Bermuda's Olympic champion Duffy retains Commonwea ..

Bermuda's Olympic champion Duffy retains Commonwealth triathlon title

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal underscores Pak-Kyrgyz close cooperation a ..

Bilawal underscores Pak-Kyrgyz close cooperation at bilateral, multilateral fora ..

5 minutes ago
 'Wagatha Christie': Rooney triumphs as Vardy loses ..

'Wagatha Christie': Rooney triumphs as Vardy loses libel trial

5 minutes ago
 Blinken leads US bid to counter Russian charm offe ..

Blinken leads US bid to counter Russian charm offensive in Africa

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.