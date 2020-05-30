President visits library, expresses craving for books

(@FahadShabbir)

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said that he had decided to re-read "Capital in the 21st Century" and so he loaned it from a library

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said that he had decided to re-read "Capital in the 21st Century" and so he loaned it from a library. The book is authored by Thomas Picketty (2104), a French economist who earned fame by focusing on the topics like wealth and income inequality.

On his twitter account, the president said that he had already placed his order for another freshly released book "Capital and Ideology" by the same author.

"My concern is increasing 'income inequality', as a result of economic policies' disregard of social impact," the president further posted.

President Alvi in another tweet further said "Always make time for your learning because you stop growing when you stop learning."He also tagged his picture during a visit to his favourite place, the library where he got himself issued a few books.