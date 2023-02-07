President visits LRH, inquires after health of Police Lines blast victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday visited Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar wherein he inquired after the health of injured of the Police Lines' mosque blast.

The President went around different wards of the hospital and talked to the injured and directed the hospital administration to provide best possible medical facilities to them.

The President was accompanied by the caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan.

The President highly appreciated the courage and moral of the injured cops and reiterated that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not go in vain. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.