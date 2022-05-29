President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday visited Islamabad art gallery here at F9 Park and viewed the paintings and pictures of artist Amjad Shah Afridi.

The chief curator of the Islamabad art gallery briefed the President about the paintings and pictures of Amjad Shah Afridi.

The President appreciated the work of the artist.

While speaking on the occasion, the President stressed the need for more art galleries in Islamabad.

He said Amjad Shah was an honest and outstanding bureaucrat of the government and his paintings were contemporary and living art.