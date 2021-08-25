President visits Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters

(@fidahassanain)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 25th, 2021) President Dr Arif Alvi visited Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters (GHQ), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

The Military’s media wing said that the President was received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa upon arrival. During the meeting, Dr Alvi and Army Chief discussed regional developments and matters of national security.

The President was apprised on operational preparedness of Pakistan Army, while a briefing on cyber security was also given by Communication & Information Technology Branch.

Dr Arif Alvi acknowledged unparalleled contribution and sacrifices rendered by armed forces towards external and internal security of Pakistan.

The President also commended Army’s prowess in the field of Information Technology and coordination mechanisms with other services / stakeholders.

Earlier, the President was presented Guard of Honour. He laid floral wreath at Martyrs Monument and offered fateha.