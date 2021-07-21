President visits Panahgah in federal capital; extends Eid greetings to residents

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday visited a Panahgah (shelter home) in the Federal capital, being run by Pakistan Bait ul Maal, and extended Eid greetings to the residents.

The president, who was briefed about the facilities made available at Panahgah, also dined with the residents and inquired about their jobs during the situation of COVID-19 pandemic.

The residents of Panahgah were jubilant over having the president among them.

President Alvi passed his first day of Eid-ul-Azha with public, visited Orphanage, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital and met people at Aiwan-e-Sadr colony to extend Eid greetings.