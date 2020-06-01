UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Visits Parliament House To Review Corona Safety SOPs For Budget Session

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 06:22 PM

President visits Parliament House to review corona safety SOPs for budget session

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday called for proper implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus in the Parliament House during the upcoming budget session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday called for proper implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus in the Parliament House during the upcoming budget session.

During a visit to the Parliament House building to review arrangements for the budget session, the President stressed for effective steps in Upper and Lower Houses to contain the spread of COVID-19 during the important session.

The President has already summoned the Senate session on June 5, which will coincide with the budget sitting of the National Assembly that has already been convened to meet the same day.

For the budget session, the President urged for taking necessary measures such as social distancing, wearing masks and frequent hand-washing.

Dr Alvi said it would also convey an effective message to public about their representatives taking proper precautionary measures against the virus.

He stressed for putting in-place SOPs for media coverage, both in press gallery and in the outer premises of Parliament House and also proposed an option of video-link for journalists.

The President said he was monitoring the cases of coronavirus in the country on daily basis and had observed a spike in diagnosed cases and deaths in last few days.

He stressed for coordinated efforts of the nation to fight the pandemic effectively.

Secretary National Assembly Tahir Hussain briefed the President about the safety arrangements in the Parliament House during budget session.

The President was apprised that SOPs on coronavirus were properly adopted in the previous session of National Assembly as well and the SOPs for budget session will be discussed in the meeting of business Advisory Committee.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on the occasion said there was a need for raising more awareness in public about coronavirus.

President Alvi also visited the Upper House, where Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani briefed him about the safety measures taken for the sessions.

The President urged the implementation of SOPs in the mosque of the Parliament House.

Later, he also visited the Senate library and evinced keen interest in different books.

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate Business Parliament Budget Visit Same June Mosque Media Arif Alvi Sadiq Sanjrani Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan witnesses 0.32 per cent increase in infla ..

8 minutes ago

SEDD completes over 37,000 transactions in three m ..

11 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah sets requirements for reopening res ..

26 minutes ago

June, 3 World Bicycle Day: a short history

31 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal accuses PM Khan of breaking down confi ..

33 minutes ago

Threat of most serious flour crisis in decades app ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.