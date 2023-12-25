President visits Quaid’s mausoleum

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation on his 147th birthday.

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori, Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar and his cabinet members were also present on the occasion.

The president along with the governor and chief minister laid a wreath on the Quaid's grave and offered Fateha.

He also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.

Later, President Alvi inked his impressions in the Visitors’ Book.

Earlier, the governor and the chief minister received the president on his arrival at the mausoleum and exchanged greetings on the Quaid's birthday.