President Visits Quarantine Center At Taxila

Mon 30th March 2020 | 07:08 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday visited a quarantine center established at the University of Technology, Taxila and reviewed available health facilities for the patients of coronavirus infection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday visited a quarantine center established at the University of Technology, Taxila and reviewed available health facilities for the patients of coronavirus infection.

During the visit, First Lady Begum Samina Alvi also accompanied the president, a press release said.

The president also visited the control room and inquired from the medical staff about the health and care facilities for the patients.

The district administration authorities briefed that the facility could accommodate about 600 patients and all the required steps had been taken for the proper care and treatment of patients.

The medical staff deputed at the quarantine center have also been provided with the protective gear.

The president expressed his satisfaction over the available health facilities at the center and stressed for effective care of the infected people during their stay.

During the president's visit, all the precautionary measures including social distancing were strictly observed.

