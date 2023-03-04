UrduPoint.com

President Visits Residence Of Amjad Islam Amjad, Condoles With Family

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2023 | 02:10 PM

President visits residence of Amjad Islam Amjad, condoles with family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi along with First Lady Begum Samina Alvi on Saturday visited the residence of late renowned poet and writer Amjad islam Amjad, and condoled with the family.

He paid tributes to the services of award-winning poet and playwright, and said Amjad Islam Amjad rendered invaluable services to urdu language and literature which would be remembered forever.

Dr Arif Alvi said the space created by the death of Amjad Islam Amjad in the field of literature couldnever be filled.

The president also prayed for the departed soul.

Related Topics

Family Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Sunreef Yachts chooses UAE for global expansion pl ..

Sunreef Yachts chooses UAE for global expansion plans

46 minutes ago
 PM affirms fraternal ties with Qatar in diverse fi ..

PM affirms fraternal ties with Qatar in diverse fields

49 minutes ago
 PM to leave for Qatar tomorrow to attend UN Confer ..

PM to leave for Qatar tomorrow to attend UN Conference on LDCs

55 minutes ago
 Chief Of The Naval Staff Chaired 49Th Bog Meeting ..

Chief Of The Naval Staff Chaired 49Th Bog Meeting At Bahria University Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem Takes Over As Command ..

Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem Takes Over As Commander Karachi

2 hours ago
 German MOS to arrive in Islamabad today on 4-day v ..

German MOS to arrive in Islamabad today on 4-day visit

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.