President visits residence of Shaheed Noman Akram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi visited the residence of Shaheed Wing Commander Noman Akram here on Wednesday.

He expressed condolence with the family members of the Shaheed and offered Fateha for his departed soul. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar was also present on the occasion.