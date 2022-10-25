UrduPoint.com

President Visits Residence Of Slain Journalist Arshad Sharif; Condoles With Bereaved Family

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2022 | 08:35 PM



President Dr. Arif Alvi Tuesday visited the residence of slain journalist Arshad Sharif and condoled with the bereaved family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Tuesday visited the residence of slain journalist Arshad Sharif and condoled with the bereaved family.

The president, who was accompanied by First Lady Begum Samina Alvi, expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Arshad Sharif.

He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

According to a press statement issued here by the President's Media Wing said, the president described as `unforgettable' the services of late Arshad Sharif for the freedom of press.

Paying tributes to the services of Arshad Sharif in the field of journalism, he said that the late journalist used to express his opinion based on research and facts without any fear.

He prayed Allah Almighty to bless the departed soul with eternal peace and grant courage and patience to the bereaved family.

