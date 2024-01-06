President visits Saylani Welfare Trust

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The President Dr. Arif Alvi visited the Saylani Welfare International Trust Langar Khana here on Saturday.

He met with deserving people and ate lunch with them

He also inaugurated the Saylani school of business and Islamic Leadership and visited a classroom.

Earlier, the President was received by the Saylani Welfare Chief Maulana Bashir Farooqi.