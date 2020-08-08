UrduPoint.com
President Visits Shigar Valley; Interacts With Locals

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Shigar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Saturday visited Shigar Valley during his ongoing visit to Gilgit Baltistan (GB) where he interacted with the residents and listened to their problems.

The residents were hopeful of improvement of business activity following the opening of tourism sector which was closed down owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

The president listened to people's stories during their struggle against COVID-19 pandemic who also shared their concerns over livelihood, mainly generated through tourism.

He assured the people that their business activity would return to normalcy after lifting of COVID-related restrictions. He also discussed about the status of facilities provided for the disabled people in GB.

The president mixed up with the people who thanked him for visiting them to boost their confidence.

