RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi visited 'Space Application and Research Centre' (SPARC) which was a subsidiary of Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO).

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza accompanied President during the visit, said a news release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

President was briefed about SUPARCO's activities and achievements in developing indigenous capabilities in space technology.

President lauded engineers and scientists of SUPARCO for their meritorious services and assured government's complete support in capacity enhancement of the organization.

Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division (SPD) and Major General Amer Nadeem, Chairman SUPARCO received the dignitaries at the venue.