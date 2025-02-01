President Visits Village Of Major Hamza Israr Shaheed
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Saturday visited native village of Major Hamza Israr Shaheed.
He offered fateha at the grave of Major Hamza Israr who embraced martyrdom during operation against terrorists in Mir Ali, North Waziristan.
He laid wreath at the grave of the martyred officer and paid him tribute.
He also met with the heirs of Major Hamza and expressed condolences.
The President prayed for elevation of the ranks of Shaheed and for grant of fortitude to the bereaved family.
He lauded Major Hamza for his services for the country and for offering the ultimate sacrifice.
He appreciated patriotism of the Shaheed and his bereaved family.
