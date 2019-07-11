UrduPoint.com
President WEF Appreciates Pakistan's Measures For Improving Its Energy Situation

Thu 11th July 2019 | 06:22 PM

President World Economic Forum Borge Brende Thursday appreciated Pakistan's measures to improve its energy situation and offered the WEF platform for effective propagation of the country's renewable energy policy at international level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :President World Economic Forum Borge Brende Thursday appreciated Pakistan's measures to improve its energy situation and offered the WEF platform for effective propagation of the country's renewable energy policy at international level.

The WEF chief "praised the improved security and energy situation of Pakistan, appreciated new renewable energy policy and offered WEF forum for propagation of policy to reach larger audience," a Petroleum Division press release said.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar here.

The SAPM apprised the World Economic Forum (WEF) president about the government's new policy on renewable energy and shared details of energy consumption in the country.

"We have set our target to achieve gradual increase in renewable energy production, which will be increased up to 20% by 2025 and 30% by 2030. Our main goal is to achieve 60% clean energy including hydel by 2030," Nadeem Babar said.

He said the incumbent government had significantly reduced theft and made substantial recovery from pilferers.

With effective strategy of the government, he said, now there were 80 percent feeders across the country where no load-shedding was observed.

Apprising the visiting dignitary about gas sector developments, Nadeem Babar said "We have introduced tier system in gas prices to bring price closer to cost, protecting the lower segment of society. We have also subsidized the gas prices for export-based industries to make them competitive."

