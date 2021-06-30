President Wifaqul Madaris Maulana Abdur Razzaq Iskander passes away

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :President of Wifaqul Madaris in Pakistan and prominent scholar Maulana Abdur Razzaq Iskander passed away here on Wednesday. He was 86.

The deceased was born in 1935 in village "Kokal" district Abottabad. He was serving as the senior Hadith Professor of Jamia Uloom-ul-Islamia Binori Town, a spokesperson of Jamia Binori Town told APP.

Maulana Abdur Razzaq had been undergoing treatment at a local hospital in the metropolis for the past two weeks.

The Namaz-e-Janaza of the deceased would be offered today (Wednesday) night at 10 pm on at Jamia-ul-uoom Binori Town Karachi.

Meanwhile, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Maulana Abdul Razzaq Iskander.

In a condolence message, the Sindh Governor prayed to Allah Almighty to place the departed soul in eternal peace and accept all his services for the cause of religion and grant patience to the bereaved family.