President Will Initiate "Kamyab Jawan Programme' On Feb 12: Usman Dar

Sialkot (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th February, 2020) The President Arif Alvi will initiate "Kamyab Jawan Programme" on February 12. He will also distribute the cheaqs under Kamyab Jawn Program.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has stated this while addressing the meeting.It was worth mentioned here that earlier PTI has formally launched Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme' during a special ceremony, held at Govt.

College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot.PM's Special Assistant Usman Dar said that the the PTI government was fulfilling its promises and commitments made with the public besides providing all basic facilities to people at their He said that people, ever neglected by the past regimes, were now feeling a change and betterment in every sphere of life.

He said only Prime Minister Imran Khan had the capability to pull the country out of prevailing internal and external crises.