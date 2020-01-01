UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Wishes Happy New Year To All

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 01:20 AM

President wishes happy new year to all

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday wished a happy new year to all.

On his Twitter account he also prayed for the happiness and prosperity of all.

"May Allah lead those who are in financial, personal, or emotional difficulties towards a better, contented & happier future, " he added.

The president also prayed for the oppressed Kashmiris facing Indian brutalities in IOJ&K.

"May those facing brutal oppression in Kashmir, and in India, indeed anywhere in the world, find peace in their lives and freedom," he further posted.

Related Topics

India World Twitter Lead May All Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Algeria's richest man stands trial in graft probe

1 hour ago

Greece's Jewish Community Condemns Anti-Semitic Sl ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes 5,257 members of Duba ..

2 hours ago

Turkish Defense Chief Denies Rift With Russia Over ..

2 hours ago

Russian National Terada Hopes to Receive Time Serv ..

2 hours ago

Montenegrin Party Urges Diplomatic Corps to Stop G ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.