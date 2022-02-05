President wishes quick recovery to Turkish President, his wife

President Dr Arif Alvi and Begum Samina Alvi Saturday wished quick recovery to President of Turkey Recep Tayyab Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan from COVID

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "I and Mrs @Saminalvi wish Mr Tayyab @RTErdogan & Mrs Emine Erdogan quick recovery from Covid.

We pray to Allah to give them health & long life. These wishes and prayers are also from all Pakistanis."