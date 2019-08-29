UrduPoint.com
President Withdraws Orders To Summon Joint Sessions Of Parliament, National Assembly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 10:11 PM

President withdraws orders to summon joint sessions of Parliament, National Assembly

The President has revoked the order to summon the session of the Parliament and session of the National Assembly on August 30, 2019 and September 2, 2019, respectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The President has revoked the order to summon the session of the Parliament and session of the National Assembly on August 30, 2019 and September 2, 2019, respectively.

According to National Assembly Secretariat, new dates for both the sessions would be communicated later on.

The President has revoked these orders in exercise of powers conferred under Article 54(1) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973.

