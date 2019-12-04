UrduPoint.com
President Witnesses 39th Pakistan Army Rifle Association Central Meet (Shooting Competition)

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 08:08 PM

President witnesses 39th Pakistan Army Rifle Association Central Meet (Shooting competition)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday visited Army marksmanship Firing Ranges near Jhelum to witness closing ceremony of 39th Pakistan Army Rifle Association (PARA) Central Meet, the mega shooting competition of the country.

President was received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

A total of 953 firers from three services, Civil Armed Forces, Team Ex Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad Police, Airport Security Force, Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery and Federal Rifle Association participated in 25 events during the four weeks long PARA meet.

War wounded officers and soldiers who had overcome various levels of combat disabilities also participated in the event. Pakistan Army scored maximum points to become champion in Inter Services Firing Competition.

Dr Arif Alvi awarded the trophies and medals to the winners and runners up in each shooting category.

Biggest Military Shooting honour "The Master at Arms Trophy was awarded to Sepoy Muhammad Nadeem of Mangla Corps.

The President's Cup National Challenge Match Trophy was awarded to Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Idress Rasheed of Army team.

The Prime Minister "Skills at Arms" big bore National Challenge Match was won by Pakistan Navy. COAS Rifle and Pistol Match was won by Pakistan Army. Chief of Naval Staff rifle match and Chief of Air Staff pistol match both were won by Pak Army. The "Best Shot Match Trophy" Group - 2 was awarded to Sepoy Clerk Saqib Ali Khan. While interacting with participants, the President appreciated the shooters on their excellent standard of marksmanship.

He said that shooting was one of the basic soldiering skills and mastery and this was a proud achievement.

The best way to pay homage to our Shuhada is through our contributions to the national strength in pursuit of national objectives, the president concluded.

