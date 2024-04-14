President witnesses flag hoisting ceremony at Naudero House

(@FahadShabbir)

NAUDERO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari witnessed the national flag hoisting ceremony at Naudero House here Sunday.

On the occasion, a smartly turned out contingent of Sindh Police presented guard of honor to the President.

He prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur and officials of Sindh government were also present.