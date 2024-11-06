President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS),Dr. Mariam Nouman had a meeting with Chief Manager State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Sialkot,Fouzia Aslam,here on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS),Dr. Mariam Nouman had a meeting with Chief Manager State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Sialkot,Fouzia Aslam,here on Wednesday.

The discussion was centered on impactful plans for the upcoming Women Entrepreneurship Day (WED) celebrations,along with the selection of inspiring nominees for the Women of Impact Award.

This collaboration marks a significant step in recognizing and supporting women who are shaping the future of entrepreneurship.

The meeting was attended by Senior Vice President (SVP) WCCIS,Gulzaib Waqas Awan,Vice President (VP) WCCIS Rubina Naveed and executive members of WCCIS.