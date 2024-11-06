- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS),Dr. Mariam Nouman had a meeting wit ..
President Women Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Sialkot (WCCIS),Dr. Mariam Nouman Had A Meeting With Chief Manager State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Sialkot,Fouzia Aslam
Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2024 | 06:27 PM
President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS),Dr. Mariam Nouman had a meeting with Chief Manager State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Sialkot,Fouzia Aslam,here on Wednesday
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS),Dr. Mariam Nouman had a meeting with Chief Manager State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Sialkot,Fouzia Aslam,here on Wednesday.
The discussion was centered on impactful plans for the upcoming Women Entrepreneurship Day (WED) celebrations,along with the selection of inspiring nominees for the Women of Impact Award.
This collaboration marks a significant step in recognizing and supporting women who are shaping the future of entrepreneurship.
The meeting was attended by Senior Vice President (SVP) WCCIS,Gulzaib Waqas Awan,Vice President (VP) WCCIS Rubina Naveed and executive members of WCCIS.
Recent Stories
Construction work on all 6 work fronts of 1530 MW Tarbela 5th Extension project ..
Car racers ready to demonstrate speed prowess at 9th Thal Jeep Rally from Nov 7
143 new dengue cases reported in Punjab
MoU signed to improve justice access for vulnerable citizens
White House win gives Trump a legal reprieve
International conference on 'Trends & Research in Chemistry' begins
Speakers pay glowing tributes to Jammu Martyrs, renew resolve to continue freedo ..
DC reviews encroachment, cleanliness measures
Delegation of KfW Bank visits NTDC headquarters
OICCI leads pre-COP29 dialogue on private sector climate action
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 282 points
Government of Japan provides grant assistance to three NGOs for development proj ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Construction work on all 6 work fronts of 1530 MW Tarbela 5th Extension project continues simultaneo ..10 minutes ago
-
143 new dengue cases reported in Punjab20 minutes ago
-
MoU signed to improve justice access for vulnerable citizens17 minutes ago
-
International conference on 'Trends & Research in Chemistry' begins20 minutes ago
-
Speakers pay glowing tributes to Jammu Martyrs, renew resolve to continue freedom struggle20 minutes ago
-
DC reviews encroachment, cleanliness measures20 minutes ago
-
KP initiates interest free Ehsas Loan Scheme38 minutes ago
-
CM stresses integrated strategy to protect environment38 minutes ago
-
Quetta Administration to revamp Cafe Baldiya, addition to Quetta’s social and cultural landscape48 minutes ago
-
OICCI leads pre-COP29 dialogue on private sector climate action29 minutes ago
-
K2 Gamer, Peace E-Sports Championship 2024 concludes with exceptional talent display in Nowshera57 minutes ago
-
9 dead, 1,348 injured in Punjab road accidents58 minutes ago