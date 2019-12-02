President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) calls on DG TDAP

President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Rukhsana Nadir Monday led a delegation to newly appointed Director General of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) here at his office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Rukhsana Nadir Monday led a delegation to newly appointed Director General of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) here at his office.

She felicitated the new DG Atlas Khan on his appointment and said the authority would work to strengthen ties with WCCI and other business and trade communities to give boost to economic activities in the province.

The delegation was comprising former president WCCI Nuzhat Rauf, Nasira Laghmani and Fauzia Inayat.

DG TDAP Atlas Khan thanked the delegation for greetings and assured that soon the authority would conduct a trade fair in collaboration with WCCI. He assured the delegation about early restoration of Export Development Funds.