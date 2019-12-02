UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Women Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (WCCI) Calls On DG TDAP

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 05:54 PM

President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) calls on DG TDAP

President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Rukhsana Nadir Monday led a delegation to newly appointed Director General of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) here at his office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Rukhsana Nadir Monday led a delegation to newly appointed Director General of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) here at his office.

She felicitated the new DG Atlas Khan on his appointment and said the authority would work to strengthen ties with WCCI and other business and trade communities to give boost to economic activities in the province.

The delegation was comprising former president WCCI Nuzhat Rauf, Nasira Laghmani and Fauzia Inayat.

DG TDAP Atlas Khan thanked the delegation for greetings and assured that soon the authority would conduct a trade fair in collaboration with WCCI. He assured the delegation about early restoration of Export Development Funds.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Chamber Women Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Who is Dua Mangi kidnapped from Karachi DHA?

2 minutes ago

OPPO works with global partners to conduct the fir ..

3 minutes ago

Huawei launches Y9s—the best device for YouTuber ..

17 minutes ago

Death Toll in Bus Accident in Northern Morocco Ris ..

4 minutes ago

Pecial Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth ..

4 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast in most upper areas

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.