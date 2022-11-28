President Women SCCI hails PHA 'Lok mela'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :President of Women Chamber of Commerce Sargodha Shamim Aftab hailed Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) revolutionary step for organizing a seven-day 'Lok mela' here in the city to promote Punjab culture.

She stated this while paying visit to the festival on Monday.

She said that a number of women entrepreneurs associated with the chamber were participating after setting up various stalls including handmade embroidery clothes, shawls, bangles, and others during the ongoing event.

She concluded that such activities were much necessary to highlight Punjabi culture and women were playing their key role in this regard.