UrduPoint.com

President Writes Letter To Imran Khan, Shahbaz Sharif To Propose Suitable Person For Caretaker PM

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2022 | 01:03 PM

President writes letter to Imran Khan, Shahbaz Sharif to propose suitable person for caretaker PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday sent a letter to incumbent Prime Minister Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, to propose a suitable person for the caretaker prime minister

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday sent a letter to incumbent Prime Minister Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, to propose a suitable person for the caretaker prime minister.

The letter has been written under Article 224 A (1 )of the Constitution of Pakistan in the wake of the dissolution of the National Assembly on Sunday.

The letter says that in case the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly do not agree on any person to be appointed as the caretaker Prime Minister within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, they shall forward two nominees each to a Committee to be immediately constituted by the Speaker of the National Assembly.

The Committee shall comprise eight members of the outgoing National Assembly or the Senate, or both, having equal representation from the Treasury and the Opposition, to be nominated by the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition respectively, in pursuance of Article 224A(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

President Alvi mentioned in the letter that the incumbent Prime Minister Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi would continue to hold the office of the prime minister till the appointment of the caretaker under Article 224A(4) of the Constitution.

It is worth stating that the Constitution of the country empowers the President, under Article 224(1A), to appoint a caretaker prime minister in consultation with the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Sunday From Opposition Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

S. Korea reports 127,190 new COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports 127,190 new COVID-19 cases

17 seconds ago
 Macron says wants fresh sanctions against Russia

Macron says wants fresh sanctions against Russia

18 seconds ago
 China's PLA Sends Over 2,000 Doctors to Shanghai A ..

China's PLA Sends Over 2,000 Doctors to Shanghai Amid Largest COVID-19 Lockdown ..

20 seconds ago
 Arooj Aftab becomes first Pakistan to win Grammy

Arooj Aftab becomes first Pakistan to win Grammy

14 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 1,366 new local COVID-19 ..

Chinese mainland reports 1,366 new local COVID-19 cases

21 seconds ago
 Charsadda police arrest 28 suspects

Charsadda police arrest 28 suspects

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.