UrduPoint.com

President Writes Letter To PM, Leader Of Opposition To Propose Suitable Person For Caretaker Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2022 | 10:27 PM

President writes letter to PM, Leader of Opposition to propose suitable person for caretaker Prime Minister

In the wake of the dissolution of National Assembly on April 3, President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif to propose a suitable person for appointment as caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224 A (1) of the Constitution of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :In the wake of the dissolution of National Assembly on April 3, President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif to propose a suitable person for appointment as caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224 A (1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

He conveyed to both the leaders that "in case, the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly do not agree on any person to be appointed as the care-taker Prime Minister, within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, they shall forward two nominees each to a Committee to be immediately constituted by the Speaker of the National Assembly, comprising eight members of the outgoing National Assembly, or the Senate, or both, having equal representation from the Treasury and the Opposition, to be nominated by the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition respectively, in pursuance of Article 224A(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

He further wrote that the incumbent Prime Minister, Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, would continue to hold Office of the Prime Minister till appointment of the care-taker Prime Minister under Article 224A(4) of the Constitution.

It is worth stating that the Constitution has empowered the President, under Article 224(1A), to appoint caretaker Prime Minister in consultation with the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Senate Prime Minister April From Opposition Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Supreme Court holds full court reference on eve of ..

Supreme Court holds full court reference on eve of Justice Maqbool Baqar's retir ..

1 minute ago
 Brussels Discussing Ban on Gas Supplies From Russi ..

Brussels Discussing Ban on Gas Supplies From Russia - Dutch Finance Minister

1 minute ago
 Administrator for provision of civic facilities du ..

Administrator for provision of civic facilities during Ramazan

1 minute ago
 Over 75% of Europeans Support Common Defense, Secu ..

Over 75% of Europeans Support Common Defense, Security Policy - Poll

1 minute ago
 FAFEN outlines critical challenges to early electi ..

FAFEN outlines critical challenges to early elections

1 minute ago
 SSP visits city's Bazar to review security arrange ..

SSP visits city's Bazar to review security arrangements

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.