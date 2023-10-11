Open Menu

President Writes Letters To Caretaker PM, Governors, CMs To Support Breast Cancer Awareness Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2023 | 03:50 PM

President writes letters to Caretaker PM, Governors, CMs to support breast cancer awareness drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi has written letters to Caretaker Prime Minister, Caretaker Ministers, Governors and Caretaker Chief Ministers, seeking their cooperation over the breast cancer awareness drive and wearing of pink ribbon during the month of October.

The president also sent letters to President and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Senators and Governor and Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan in this regard, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Wednesday.

He said that the month of October was dedicated every year to create awareness about breast cancer.

The president observed that their cooperation over public awareness would yield tangible results.

With public awareness, they could play their parts in transforming a healthy and well-aware society.

He said breast cancer in Pakistan caused about 40,000 deaths every year which was the highest ratio in Asia, adding delayed diagnosis was the main cause of these deaths.

Awareness about self-examination could save many lives, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Governor Azad Jammu And Kashmir October Breast Cancer Asia Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed endorses launch of SA ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed endorses launch of SAVI cluster in Abu Dhabi

55 minutes ago
 Second 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanista ..

Second 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan

59 minutes ago
 #HAITAYYARI TO WIN A GAARI EXPERIENCE CRICKET WITH ..

#HAITAYYARI TO WIN A GAARI EXPERIENCE CRICKET WITH HAIER

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in 25th Ministerial Meeting of Ga ..

UAE participates in 25th Ministerial Meeting of Gas Exporting Countries Forum in ..

1 hour ago
 Members of 3rd Arab Youth Technology fellowship pr ..

Members of 3rd Arab Youth Technology fellowship programme announced

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss, opt to b ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat first against India

3 hours ago
ICA Abu Dhabi 2023 Archives Hackathon a Knowledge ..

ICA Abu Dhabi 2023 Archives Hackathon a Knowledge incubator for youth&#039;s inn ..

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Consul-General of Qatar

Ajman Ruler receives Consul-General of Qatar

3 hours ago
 Jemima Khan denounces fake pro-Israel post amidst ..

Jemima Khan denounces fake pro-Israel post amidst Israel-Palestine conflict

3 hours ago
 Palestine accuses Israel of using white phosphorus ..

Palestine accuses Israel of using white phosphorus bombs against civilians

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanis ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ti ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan