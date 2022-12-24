UrduPoint.com

President Writes To PM, CJP To Alleviate Grievances Of Murad Saeed

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2022 | 08:38 PM

President writes to PM, CJP to alleviate grievances of Murad Saeed

President Dr Arif Alvi in separate letters addressed to the Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan Saturday asked them to look into the issues raised by Murad Saeed to alleviate his grievances.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi in separate letters addressed to the Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan Saturday asked them to look into the issues raised by Murad Saeed to alleviate his grievances.

In his letters to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the President referred to the serious allegations levelled by the parliamentarian, which inter alia included: fake, bogus, frivolous FIR was registered against him for the incident that occurred at Masjid-e-Nabvi, Madina Sharif, on May 1, 2022, despite the fact that he was in Pakistan. Multiple FIRs have been registered against him on the same charges all over Pakistan. The aforementioned actions are against the fundamental rights enshrined under Articles 9,13 and 14 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Murad Saeed raised the issue of the deteriorating law and order situation in Malakand (Swat).

Subsequently, he was threatened with dire consequences and was compelled to leave Swat, along with his family. The President pointed out that Article 15 of the Constitution of Pakistan provides that "every citizen shall have the right to remain in, and, subject to any reasonable restriction imposed by law in the public interest, enter and move freely throughout Pakistan and to reside and settle in any part thereof".

Murad Saeed raised the issue that on August 18, 2022, the privacy of his home was violated, and despite his repeated requests and court's order, FIR has not yet been registered by Islamabad Police. Moreover, he was followed and harassed with serious life threats.

The President pointed out that such alleged acts were in violation of Article 9 of the Constitution and the law.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Chief Justice Islamabad Prime Minister Supreme Court Police Swat Law And Order Threatened Same Malakand May August FIR Family All Court Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Punjab Assembly sitting rescheduled to January 11

Punjab Assembly sitting rescheduled to January 11

44 seconds ago
 England winger Yarde joins Bayonne

England winger Yarde joins Bayonne

45 seconds ago
 DC distributes financial assistance cheques among ..

DC distributes financial assistance cheques among 50 Christians

46 seconds ago
 Beijing Gives Green Light to Open Border With Hong ..

Beijing Gives Green Light to Open Border With Hong Kong - Chief Executive John L ..

48 seconds ago
 KP Governor extends felicitation to Christian comm ..

KP Governor extends felicitation to Christian community on Christmas

8 minutes ago
 Factory worker killed

Factory worker killed

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.