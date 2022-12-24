President writes to PM, CJP to alleviate grievances of Murad Saeed

President Dr Arif Alvi in separate letters addressed to the Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan Saturday asked them to look into the issues raised by Murad Saeed to alleviate his grievances.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi in separate letters addressed to the Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan Saturday asked them to look into the issues raised by Murad Saeed to alleviate his grievances.

In his letters to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the President referred to the serious allegations levelled by the parliamentarian, which inter alia included: fake, bogus, frivolous FIR was registered against him for the incident that occurred at Masjid-e-Nabvi, Madina Sharif, on May 1, 2022, despite the fact that he was in Pakistan. Multiple FIRs have been registered against him on the same charges all over Pakistan. The aforementioned actions are against the fundamental rights enshrined under Articles 9,13 and 14 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Murad Saeed raised the issue of the deteriorating law and order situation in Malakand (Swat).

Subsequently, he was threatened with dire consequences and was compelled to leave Swat, along with his family. The President pointed out that Article 15 of the Constitution of Pakistan provides that "every citizen shall have the right to remain in, and, subject to any reasonable restriction imposed by law in the public interest, enter and move freely throughout Pakistan and to reside and settle in any part thereof".

Murad Saeed raised the issue that on August 18, 2022, the privacy of his home was violated, and despite his repeated requests and court's order, FIR has not yet been registered by Islamabad Police. Moreover, he was followed and harassed with serious life threats.

The President pointed out that such alleged acts were in violation of Article 9 of the Constitution and the law.