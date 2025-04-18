President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to neighborhood work: Chinese Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong has said that President Xi Jinping has always attached great importance to neighborhood work.

He said this during an interaction with media persons at a briefing about Communist Party of China’s (CPC) central conference on work related to neighboring countries held in Beijing on April 8 and 9 and symposium on "Promote and adhere to multilateralism and build a community with a shared future among neighboring countries".

The ambassador said that the central conference on work related to neighboring countries was successfully held in Beijing.

He said that in his important speech, President Xi Jinping systematically summarized the achievements and experience of China’s neighborhood work in the new era.

He added that President Xi Jinping had scientifically analyzed the situation, clarified the goals, tasks, ideas, and measures for neighborhood work in the coming period, and emphasized the need to focus on building a community with a shared future with neighboring countries, striving to break new ground in neighborhood work.

He said that over the past decade, historic achievements and transformations have been made in China’s neighborhood work.

He added that a notable example is that China has reached consensus with 17 neighboring countries, including Pakistan, on building a community of shared future; signed the Belt and Road cooperation agreements with 25 neighboring nations, and has become the largest trading partner for 18 regional countries.

He said that by following the guidance of head-of-state diplomacy, deepening converging interests, jointly safeguarding security and stability, and promoting people-to-people bonds, we will work hand in hand with neighboring countries to create a brighter future.

He said that President Xi Jinping pointed out that China has always viewed China-Pakistan relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, consistently placing Pakistan as a priority in our neighborhood diplomacy.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s historic visit to Pakistan, and next year, the two countries will celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, presenting a crucial juncture and opportunities for bilateral ties.

“We will thoroughly implement the guiding principles of President Xi Jinping’s important speech and the directives of the Conference, accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, and continue to lead the way in fostering a community of shared future with neighboring countries."

The ambassador said, “We will enhance strategic mutual trust. China will, as always, support Pakistan in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions, and achieving stability and prosperity.”

“We will deepen development integration. We stand ready to synergize China’s eight major steps for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with Pakistan’s “5Es” development framework, jointly forging an upgraded version of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).”

He said, “We will enhance security cooperation. China is willing to actively implement the Memorandum of Understanding on jointly promoting cooperation under the Global Security Initiative (GSI) with Pakistan, help Pakistan in strengthening its counterterrorism capacity-building, thereby safeguarding Pakistan’s strive for stable development and the promotion of practical cooperation between our two countries.”

He said that China will strengthen people-to-people ties. “We will work with Pakistan to organize more beneficial activities, so that the China-Pakistan bond takes deeper root among our peoples, and the Chinese and Islamic civilizations can shine together in a shared brilliance.”