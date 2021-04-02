President Xi wishes speedy recovery to President Alvi

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong informed on Friday that President Xi Jinping wrote a letter to President Dr. Arif Alvi and wished him a speedy recovery from coronavirus.

According to a tweet of the ambassador on the social media platform Twitter, President Xi stressed that China would always stand with Pakistan to jointly fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and make joint efforts to build a closer China Pakistan community with shared future.