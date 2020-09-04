UrduPoint.com
President Xi’s Visit To Pakistan Rescheduled Due Covid-19, Says Chinese Ambassador

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 12:10 PM

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing says that both Pakistan and China are working to finalize the new date of the visit which will be announced soon.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2020) President Xi Jinping’s vist to Pakistan was rescheduled due to Coronavirus pandemic, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing said on Friday.

Yao Jing said both Pakistan and China were working to finalize new date of the visit which would be announced soon.

He expressed these views while talking to the reporters in Rawalpindi.

“Both governments are working on it and the new date for President Xi’s visit to Pakistan will be finalized soon,” said Yao Jing.

He said President Xi Jinping would visit Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan which he extended during his visit to China.

He said the two countries were aware of the dangers to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and they would together overcome these dangers.

He said they would not allow the enemies to succeed in their nefarious designs and the CPEC projects would continue on both sides despite the challenge of COVID-19.

