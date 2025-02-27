President Zardari administers oath to new cabinet members

President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday administered oath of office to new federal ministers and ministers of state at a swearing-in ceremony here at the Presidency

The event began with the playing of the national anthem followed by recitation from the Holy Quran.

Leadership of mainstream political parties, parliamentarians and senior government officials attended the event.

The newly sworn-in federal ministers include Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Muhammad Mueen Wattoo, Muhammad Junaid Anwar, Muhammad Raza Hayat Haraj, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Rana Mubashar Iqbal, and Syed Mustafa Kamal.

The ministers of state who took the oath include Mailk Rasheed Ahmed Khan, Aqeel Malik, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Kesoo Mal Kheal Das, Mohammad Awn Saqlain, Mukhtar Ahmad Malik, Talal Chaudhry, and Wajiha Qamar.

PM’s advisors Dr Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, Muhammad Ali and Pervez Khattak, and Special Assitants Haroon Akhtar, Huzaifa Rehman, Mubarak Zeb, and Talha Burki also took oath of office.