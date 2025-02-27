Open Menu

President Zardari Administers Oath To New Cabinet Members

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 11:21 PM

President Zardari administers oath to new cabinet members

President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday administered oath of office to new federal ministers and ministers of state at a swearing-in ceremony here at the Presidency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday administered oath of office to new Federal ministers and ministers of state at a swearing-in ceremony here at the Presidency.

The event began with the playing of the national anthem followed by recitation from the Holy Quran.

Leadership of mainstream political parties, parliamentarians and senior government officials attended the event.

The newly sworn-in federal ministers include Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Muhammad Mueen Wattoo, Muhammad Junaid Anwar, Muhammad Raza Hayat Haraj, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Rana Mubashar Iqbal, and Syed Mustafa Kamal.

The ministers of state who took the oath include Mailk Rasheed Ahmed Khan, Aqeel Malik, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Kesoo Mal Kheal Das, Mohammad Awn Saqlain, Mukhtar Ahmad Malik, Talal Chaudhry, and Wajiha Qamar.

PM’s advisors Dr Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, Muhammad Ali and Pervez Khattak, and Special Assitants Haroon Akhtar, Huzaifa Rehman, Mubarak Zeb, and Talha Burki also took oath of office.

Recent Stories

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, President of Pakistan d ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, President of Pakistan discuss strengthening bilateral ..

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan Special Olympics contingent honoured

Pakistan Special Olympics contingent honoured

6 minutes ago
 EU, Germany foster dialogue on social protection

EU, Germany foster dialogue on social protection

6 minutes ago
 Nasser Al-Attiyah claims fifth Abu Dhabi Desert Ch ..

Nasser Al-Attiyah claims fifth Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victory

41 minutes ago
 SITECH CEO Summit held in Karachi

SITECH CEO Summit held in Karachi

6 minutes ago
 Bangladesh ready for cooperation with Pakistan to ..

Bangladesh ready for cooperation with Pakistan to boost business activities: Iqb ..

11 minutes ago
Children of Sindh possess exceptional skills to un ..

Children of Sindh possess exceptional skills to understand problems, finding sol ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE Media Council reviews media sector performance ..

UAE Media Council reviews media sector performance in 2024

1 hour ago
 Italy’s TIM Group partners with ADIO for regiona ..

Italy’s TIM Group partners with ADIO for regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Uplift, beautification work inaugurated in Saddar ..

Uplift, beautification work inaugurated in Saddar town

11 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to empower local government syst ..

Govt taking steps to empower local government system in Balochistan: CM Bugti

21 minutes ago
 Romania strengthens ties with Pakistan, opens Hono ..

Romania strengthens ties with Pakistan, opens Honorary Consulate in Peshawar

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan