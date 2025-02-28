Open Menu

President Zardari Administers Oath To New Cabinet Members

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 12:10 AM

President Zardari administers oath to new cabinet members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday administered oath of office to new Federal ministers and ministers of state at a swearing-in ceremony here at the Presidency.

The event began with the playing of the national anthem followed by recitation from the Holy Quran.

Leadership of mainstream political parties, parliamentarians and senior government officials attended the event.

The newly sworn-in federal ministers include Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Muhammad Mueen Wattoo, Muhammad Junaid Anwar, Muhammad Raza Hayat Haraj, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Rana Mubashar Iqbal, and Syed Mustafa Kamal.

The ministers of state who took the oath include Mailk Rasheed Ahmed Khan, Aqeel Malik, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Kesoo Mal Kheal Das, Mohammad Awn Saqlain, Mukhtar Ahmad Malik, Talal Chaudhry, and Wajiha Qamar.

Recent Stories

In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown P ..

In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets diplo ..

48 seconds ago
 Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal

Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal

24 minutes ago
 India denies permission to offer Namaz-e-Janaza of ..

India denies permission to offer Namaz-e-Janaza of eminent Kashmiri Dr Sibtain

24 minutes ago
 Negotiations to form Austria’s new ruling coalit ..

Negotiations to form Austria’s new ruling coalition succeed

29 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi reports 35% growth in i ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi reports 35% growth in international patient volume fo ..

29 minutes ago
 Khalifa University’s Research and Innovation Exh ..

Khalifa University’s Research and Innovation Exhibition 2025 attracts about 2, ..

30 minutes ago
UAE President attends wedding in Dubai

UAE President attends wedding in Dubai

30 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways, Air Europa to expand strategic par ..

Etihad Airways, Air Europa to expand strategic partnership

30 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of martyr Nasser Ali ..

30 minutes ago
 ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 45% a ..

ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 45% at Annual General Meeting

31 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab/Chancellor Sardar Saleem Haider Kh ..

Governor Punjab/Chancellor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan chairs first-ever Vice Chan ..

28 minutes ago
 Halt in US HIV funds could cost S.Africa 500,000 l ..

Halt in US HIV funds could cost S.Africa 500,000 lives over 10 years: foundation

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan