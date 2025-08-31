President Zardari Approves Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari has given his assent to the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2025 which strengthened the ability of security agencies to prevent terrorism and protect national security.
“The law is designed to ensure transparency and accountability in detentions, with a built-in three-year sunset clause to limit its duration.
It includes judicial oversight and safeguards to provide recourse against misuse and abuse of power, unlike past arbitrary practices,” President Secretariat Press Wing, on Sunday, said in a press release.
The amendment aimed to improve counter-terrorism efforts while ensuring legal oversight and safeguards. This is an important step in addressing Pakistan’s ongoing security challenges, it was further added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Capital’s nine police stations set to get modern makeovers with Rs 873m bids5 minutes ago
-
Modern, quality education vital for national progress: Sardar Yousaf5 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi's bid to tackle dengue outbreak5 minutes ago
-
President Zardari approves Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 20255 minutes ago
-
Historic accord that paved path to peace: The lasting significance of Hudaybiyyah treaty15 minutes ago
-
Relief cheques distributed among storm-affected families in DI Khan15 minutes ago
-
Traders laud Dera police for crackdown on dacoits25 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed on food supply in flood-hit areas25 minutes ago
-
Hope on wheels: NDMA dispatches relief convoy to flood-hit Wazirabad & Hafizabad25 minutes ago
-
PM appreciates modern technology use in China for disaster management35 minutes ago
-
Navigating Computer Sciences, academic challenges and industry alignment35 minutes ago
-
All educational institutions in Sialkot to remain closed till Sept 535 minutes ago