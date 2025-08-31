Open Menu

President Zardari Approves Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2025 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari has given his assent to the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2025 which strengthened the ability of security agencies to prevent terrorism and protect national security.

“The law is designed to ensure transparency and accountability in detentions, with a built-in three-year sunset clause to limit its duration.

It includes judicial oversight and safeguards to provide recourse against misuse and abuse of power, unlike past arbitrary practices,” President Secretariat Press Wing, on Sunday, said in a press release.

The amendment aimed to improve counter-terrorism efforts while ensuring legal oversight and safeguards. This is an important step in addressing Pakistan’s ongoing security challenges, it was further added.

