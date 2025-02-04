Open Menu

President Zardari Arrives In China On A Five-day Official Visit

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 11:25 PM

President Zardari arrives in China on a five-day official visit

President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday arrived in China on a five-day official visit on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday arrived in China on a five-day official visit on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He was accompanied by a delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Senator Saleem Mandviwala and Dr Asim Hussain.

President Zardari was warmly received by Chinese Finance Minister Lan Fo’an, Pakistan's Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi, and Ambassador of China in Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, on his arrival at the Beijing International Airport.

During the visit, the president will hold meetings with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and other senior Chinese political leaders.

The two sides will discuss matters of mutual interest including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, regional connectivity, and security cooperation.

On the special invitation of the Chinese government, President Zardari will attend the inaugural ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, Heilongjiang province.

President Zardari's visit to China is significant in further strengthening the Pakistan-China relations with a specific focus on enhanced bilateral trade and commerce ties.

C:ajb/P:ajb/

Recent Stories

Financial transparency, efficient business environ ..

Financial transparency, efficient business environment fundamental pillars of UA ..

11 minutes ago
 NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 1

NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 1

2 minutes ago
 KPT Secures Grant for Lyari Elevated Freight Corri ..

KPT Secures Grant for Lyari Elevated Freight Corridor Feasibility Study

2 minutes ago
 FTA calls on registrants to benefit from grace per ..

FTA calls on registrants to benefit from grace period to update their tax record ..

27 minutes ago
 Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to s ..

Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to support Kashmir Freedom Movemen ..

1 minute ago
 Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awarene ..

Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awareness walk at QAU

1 minute ago
President Zardari arrives in China on a five-day o ..

President Zardari arrives in China on a five-day official visit

1 minute ago
 UAE pioneering model in promoting values of dialog ..

UAE pioneering model in promoting values of dialogue, tolerance, peaceful coexis ..

42 minutes ago
 Israeli military blows up buildings in West Bank; ..

Israeli military blows up buildings in West Bank; UNRWA delivers aid in Gaza

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives first batch of GSU’s mast ..

Sharjah Ruler receives first batch of GSU’s master's students

56 minutes ago
 PTM 2025 hosts prestigious Gala Dinner in Islamaba ..

PTM 2025 hosts prestigious Gala Dinner in Islamabad, strengthening Global Touris ..

8 minutes ago
 KU, Meezan Bank sign MoU for faculty capacity buil ..

KU, Meezan Bank sign MoU for faculty capacity building in Islamic banking

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan