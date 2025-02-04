President Zardari Arrives In China On A Five-day Official Visit
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 11:25 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday arrived in China on a five-day official visit on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday arrived in China on a five-day official visit on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
He was accompanied by a delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Senator Saleem Mandviwala and Dr Asim Hussain.
President Zardari was warmly received by Chinese Finance Minister Lan Fo’an, Pakistan's Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi, and Ambassador of China in Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, on his arrival at the Beijing International Airport.
During the visit, the president will hold meetings with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and other senior Chinese political leaders.
The two sides will discuss matters of mutual interest including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, regional connectivity, and security cooperation.
On the special invitation of the Chinese government, President Zardari will attend the inaugural ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, Heilongjiang province.
President Zardari's visit to China is significant in further strengthening the Pakistan-China relations with a specific focus on enhanced bilateral trade and commerce ties.
