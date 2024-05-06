President Zardari Arrives In Quetta
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2024 | 06:28 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday arrived in Quetta on a three-day visit to Balochistan
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday arrived in Quetta on a three-day visit to Balochistan.
Balochistan Governor Shaikh Jaffer Mandokhail, Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, provincial ministers and parliamentarians received the president at the airport.
It is the maiden visit of President Zardari to Balochistan after taking over his office.
APP/ask.
