Open Menu

President Zardari Arrives In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2024 | 06:28 PM

President Zardari arrives in Quetta

President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday arrived in Quetta on a three-day visit to Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday arrived in Quetta on a three-day visit to Balochistan.

Balochistan Governor Shaikh Jaffer Mandokhail, Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, provincial ministers and parliamentarians received the president at the airport.

It is the maiden visit of President Zardari to Balochistan after taking over his office.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Governor Visit Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan's progress on tobacco taxation still fall ..

Pakistan's progress on tobacco taxation still falls short of WHO guidelines

3 minutes ago
 Man involved in supplying narcotics to students he ..

Man involved in supplying narcotics to students held with 1.48kg hashish

11 minutes ago
 Britain's King Charles III marks first anniversary ..

Britain's King Charles III marks first anniversary of coronation

11 minutes ago
 Bilawal constitutes committee to engage with Govt ..

Bilawal constitutes committee to engage with Govt over privatization issue

11 minutes ago
 Crackdown against power thieves intensified in Der ..

Crackdown against power thieves intensified in Dera

11 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open cour ..

Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open court at Paroa Tehsil

10 minutes ago
Simplification of tax collection, better liaison b ..

Simplification of tax collection, better liaison between businessmen-tax officia ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan's satellite mission ICUBE-Qamar milestone ..

Pakistan's satellite mission ICUBE-Qamar milestone in space tech development: Gu ..

11 minutes ago
 French Ambassador lauds Pakistan's role in regiona ..

French Ambassador lauds Pakistan's role in regional stability

11 minutes ago
 Barrister Naseem Bajwa’s Book "Europe Ki Diary" ..

Barrister Naseem Bajwa’s Book "Europe Ki Diary" rekindles passion for national ..

22 minutes ago
 Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho visits HM Khawaja Library

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho visits HM Khawaja Library

22 minutes ago
 Nayyar Bukhari stresses for unity among all politi ..

Nayyar Bukhari stresses for unity among all political parties to steer country o ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan