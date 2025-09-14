President Zardari arrives in Shanghai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Sunday arrived in Shanghai as part of his ongoing state visit to China.

On arrival at the airport, the President was warmly received by Chen Qun, Vice Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Shanghai Committee, and Ma Yinghui, Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of Shanghai Municipality.

Pakistan’s Consul General in Shanghai and embassy officials were also present on the occasion.