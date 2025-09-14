President Zardari Arrives In Shanghai
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2025 | 06:20 PM
SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Sunday arrived in Shanghai as part of his ongoing state visit to China.
On arrival at the airport, the President was warmly received by Chen Qun, Vice Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Shanghai Committee, and Ma Yinghui, Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of Shanghai Municipality.
Pakistan’s Consul General in Shanghai and embassy officials were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
OPEC will continue to be source of global oil market stability: OPEC chief
Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa
Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..
UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance
International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..
Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025
'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..
Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council
UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat ..
Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula
4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia
MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Historical mosques, temples to be refurbished5 minutes ago
-
Punjab: 700,000 children affected by floods, 2,900 schools closed5 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests 6 accused of Hawala and Hundi transactions5 minutes ago
-
Minister visits flood-hit areas, distributes relief goods5 minutes ago
-
Five-member robbery gang arrested in Mansehra, looted cash and weapons recovered5 minutes ago
-
President Zardari arrives in Shanghai5 minutes ago
-
Motorway M5 closed to all traffic25 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sets bounty on 1,351 wanted terrorists25 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM addresses media at Sukkur Barrage25 minutes ago
-
Preserving Punjab's glorious heritage a top priority: Dr. Ehsan Bhutta35 minutes ago
-
Irrigation minister vows support for flood victims55 minutes ago
-
5,000 afternoon schools likely to be closed55 minutes ago