Open Menu

President Zardari Attends 9th Asian Winter Games In Harbin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2025 | 10:05 PM

President Zardari attends 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin

President Asif Ali Zardari Friday attended the grand opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China, alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and other heads of states from Asia

HARBIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Friday attended the grand opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China, alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and other heads of states from Asia.

The ceremony drew high-profile attendees, including the Sultan of Brunei, the President of Kyrgyzstan, and the Prime Minister of Thailand. The games, scheduled from February 7 to 14, have attracted over 1,200 athletes from 34 countries. Pakistani winter athletes are also participating in the event.

The President's participation in the opening ceremony highlights the importance of the games in fostering regional cooperation and strengthening people-to-people ties.

The games offer an opportunity to further deepen cultural cooperation among regional nations and promote sports diplomacy between Pakistan and China.

The President's participation will also further cement bilateral ties between Islamabad and Beijing.

The Asian Winter Games could also serve as a significant platform for advancing winter sports in Pakistan.

The President also extended his best wishes to the Chinese government and all athletes competing in the games.

Recent Stories

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry An ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condemns brutal kil ..

2 minutes ago
 Britain remains major trading partner of Pakistan: ..

Britain remains major trading partner of Pakistan: Usman Shaukat

2 minutes ago
 AJK President and ex-AJK minister discuss rights v ..

AJK President and ex-AJK minister discuss rights violations in IIOJK

2 minutes ago
 Masood Khan sounds alarm on AJK affairs, urges lea ..

Masood Khan sounds alarm on AJK affairs, urges leaders to address internal issue ..

2 minutes ago
 IGP pays tribute to 6 police martyrs of Mianwali

IGP pays tribute to 6 police martyrs of Mianwali

2 minutes ago
 President Zardari attends 9th Asian Winter Games i ..

President Zardari attends 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin

2 minutes ago
Ambassador to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey visits Pakis ..

Ambassador to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey visits Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA)

2 minutes ago
 PTI to use government machinery on February 8 publ ..

PTI to use government machinery on February 8 public gathering, alleges Khawaja ..

7 minutes ago
 Odermatt delivers super-G masterclass for third wo ..

Odermatt delivers super-G masterclass for third world gold

7 minutes ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes Industrial Development ..

Balochistan Assembly passes Industrial Development & Regulations bill 2025

7 minutes ago
 PA Speaker terms CPA conference opportunity for re ..

PA Speaker terms CPA conference opportunity for regional cooperation

7 minutes ago
 Aliya Hamza booked in 21 cases, LHC told

Aliya Hamza booked in 21 cases, LHC told

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan