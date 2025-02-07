President Zardari attends 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARBIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Friday attended the grand opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China, alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and other heads of states from Asia.

The ceremony drew high-profile attendees, including the Sultan of Brunei, the President of Kyrgyzstan, and the Prime Minister of Thailand. The games, scheduled from February 7 to 14, have attracted over 1,200 athletes from 34 countries. Pakistani winter athletes are also participating in the event.

The President's participation in the opening ceremony highlights the importance of the games in fostering regional cooperation and strengthening people-to-people ties.

The games offer an opportunity to further deepen cultural cooperation among regional nations and promote sports diplomacy between Pakistan and China.

The President's participation will also further cement bilateral ties between Islamabad and Beijing.

The Asian Winter Games could also serve as a significant platform for advancing winter sports in Pakistan.

The President also extended his best wishes to the Chinese government and all athletes competing in the games.