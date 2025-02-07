President Zardari Attends 9th Asian Winter Games In Harbin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2025 | 10:05 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari Friday attended the grand opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China, alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and other heads of states from Asia
HARBIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Friday attended the grand opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China, alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and other heads of states from Asia.
The ceremony drew high-profile attendees, including the Sultan of Brunei, the President of Kyrgyzstan, and the Prime Minister of Thailand. The games, scheduled from February 7 to 14, have attracted over 1,200 athletes from 34 countries. Pakistani winter athletes are also participating in the event.
The President's participation in the opening ceremony highlights the importance of the games in fostering regional cooperation and strengthening people-to-people ties.
The games offer an opportunity to further deepen cultural cooperation among regional nations and promote sports diplomacy between Pakistan and China.
The President's participation will also further cement bilateral ties between Islamabad and Beijing.
The Asian Winter Games could also serve as a significant platform for advancing winter sports in Pakistan.
The President also extended his best wishes to the Chinese government and all athletes competing in the games.
Recent Stories
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condemns brutal kil ..
Britain remains major trading partner of Pakistan: Usman Shaukat
AJK President and ex-AJK minister discuss rights violations in IIOJK
Masood Khan sounds alarm on AJK affairs, urges leaders to address internal issue ..
IGP pays tribute to 6 police martyrs of Mianwali
President Zardari attends 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin
Ambassador to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey visits Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA)
PTI to use government machinery on February 8 public gathering, alleges Khawaja ..
Odermatt delivers super-G masterclass for third world gold
Balochistan Assembly passes Industrial Development & Regulations bill 2025
PA Speaker terms CPA conference opportunity for regional cooperation
Aliya Hamza booked in 21 cases, LHC told
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condemns brutal killing of two Kashmiri ..2 minutes ago
-
Britain remains major trading partner of Pakistan: Usman Shaukat2 minutes ago
-
IGP pays tribute to 6 police martyrs of Mianwali2 minutes ago
-
President Zardari attends 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin2 minutes ago
-
Ambassador to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey visits Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA)2 minutes ago
-
PTI to use government machinery on February 8 public gathering, alleges Khawaja Asif7 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Assembly passes Industrial Development & Regulations bill 20257 minutes ago
-
PA Speaker terms CPA conference opportunity for regional cooperation7 minutes ago
-
Aliya Hamza booked in 21 cases, LHC told7 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt imposes Section 144 on Feb 87 minutes ago
-
SC judge urges institutions to utilize available resources to tackling climate change hazards12 minutes ago
-
Foreign Secretary reaffirms abiding support for Kashmir cause; inaugurates “Kashmir Resource Centr ..12 minutes ago