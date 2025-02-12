President Zardari back to Islamabad after two-day Portugal visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday returned here after completing his two-day visit to Portugal to express condolence on the demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan.

While in Lisbon, the president met with Prince Rahim Aga Khan to offer Fateha and the President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

President Zardari also had a brief interaction with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a brief stopover at Istanbul Airport en route to Lisbon.