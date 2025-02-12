President Zardari Back To Islamabad After Two-day Portugal Visit
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday returned here after completing his two-day visit to Portugal to express condolence on the demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan.
While in Lisbon, the president met with Prince Rahim Aga Khan to offer Fateha and the President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.
President Zardari also had a brief interaction with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a brief stopover at Istanbul Airport en route to Lisbon.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain reform momentum
Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case
Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What Followers Want'
UAE key partner in heritage protection: UNESCO Chief
Leaders, officials urge fostering culture of accelerating future readiness
E& supports future of governments as Technology Partner at WGS 2025
Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on two-day official visit
UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Artificial Intelligence and Advan ..
Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone turns out to be marketing stu ..
WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of Productivity Potential Index
Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of government transformation, capabil ..
Day two of World Governments Summit 2025 features various events
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Children’s Hospital observes International Childhood Cancer Day4 minutes ago
-
President Zardari back to Islamabad after two-day Portugal visit4 minutes ago
-
Two killed, one injured over family feud in Karak4 minutes ago
-
'Landa bazaar' thrives as hub for entrepreneurs4 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain reform momentum5 minutes ago
-
Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case11 minutes ago
-
12 criminals held14 minutes ago
-
Four arrested for aerial firing14 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad reviews progress on Thandiani road expansion24 minutes ago
-
AC seals medical stores, clinics during inspection24 minutes ago
-
Extensive tree plantation drive launched across Hazara Region: Kifayatullah Baloch24 minutes ago
-
14 power pilferers netted24 minutes ago