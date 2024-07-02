Open Menu

President Zardari, Bilour Discuss National Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 07:05 PM

President Zardari, Bilour discuss national issues

Former Federal Minister Ghulam Ahmed Bilour met with President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday to discuss the country's overall political, security, and law and order situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Former Federal Minister Ghulam Ahmed Bilour met with President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday to discuss the country's overall political, security, and law and order situation.

Speaking to senior leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, the president emphasized the importance of collaboration among all political parties to address national issues and achieve political and economic stability.

President Zardari said that consultation and consensus among all political parties on major national issues were indispensable.

 Former Railways Minister Bilour congratulated President Zardari on assuming the office of the President of Pakistan for the second time.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari President Of Pakistan Awami National Party Law And Order All

Recent Stories

Turkish president receives Saudi defense minister ..

Turkish president receives Saudi defense minister in Ankara

18 seconds ago
 "Moments We Shared" continues to lead Chinese main ..

"Moments We Shared" continues to lead Chinese mainland daily box office

19 seconds ago
 Hurricane Beryl pummels Caribbean, strengthens to ..

Hurricane Beryl pummels Caribbean, strengthens to Category 5

2 minutes ago
 PM meets Tajik president; highlights Pakistan's in ..

PM meets Tajik president; highlights Pakistan's investment potential in multiple ..

2 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of Alam Channa observed

Death anniversary of Alam Channa observed

2 minutes ago
 Senior minister announces commencement of second p ..

Senior minister announces commencement of second phase of anti-smog campaign

2 minutes ago
Turkey detained hundreds after anti-Syrian riots

Turkey detained hundreds after anti-Syrian riots

2 minutes ago
 2023 cyclone Freddy longest on record at 36 days: ..

2023 cyclone Freddy longest on record at 36 days: UN

28 minutes ago
 At least 27 killed in stampede at India religious ..

At least 27 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

32 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to complete sesame cultivation by ..

Farmers advised to complete sesame cultivation by mid-July

32 minutes ago
 DC calls for strict security measures for Muharram ..

DC calls for strict security measures for Muharram in ICT

33 minutes ago
 CPWB rescued 87 child beggars in June

CPWB rescued 87 child beggars in June

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan