President Zardari Calls For Stronger Measures To Protect Minority Rights, Restore Worship Places
Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday urged intensified efforts to safeguard minority rights, promote religious tolerance, and ensure the restoration of worship places unlawfully occupied, reaffirming that minorities are an integral part of Pakistan’s social and national fabric.
He made these remarks during a meeting at Aiwan-e-Sadr with Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, who briefed him on the ministry’s initiatives, including policy measures, welfare programs, and interfaith engagement, a Presidency's news release said.
President Zardari commended the ministry’s work in protecting minority rights and organizing National Minorities Day celebrations, while calling for more concrete and targeted actions to ensure justice and inclusivity.
The minister shared that in FY 2024–25, the Minorities Welfare Fund provided Rs. 60 million in scholarships to 2,236 students, financial aid to 1,231 individuals, and Rs. 45 million for the repair and furnishing of 32 minority worship places. He also highlighted a new national policy on interfaith harmony, official celebrations of major minority festivals, and interfaith conferences nationwide.
Sardar Yousaf further noted that the Evacuee Trust Property board is maintaining Sikh and Hindu sacred sites and providing free facilities to pilgrims for major religious events, alongside efforts to curb hate speech and coordinate with provincial and federal authorities.
Thanking the president for his support, the minister said his leadership had played a key role in advancing the rights and welfare of Pakistan’s minority communities.
