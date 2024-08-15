Open Menu

President Zardari Commends Security Forces For Successful Kurram Operation Against Khawarij

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 08:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari paid tributes to security forces for their successful operation against Khawarij terrorists in district Kurrum, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

In a statement released by the President House, President Zardari praised the professional expertise of the security forces for their successful operation against the terrorists.

He also reaffirmed the national commitment to continue such operations until the complete eradication of the Khawarij threat.

The president stated that the entire nation stands united behind the security forces in the effort to completely eliminate terrorism from the country.

