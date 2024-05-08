President Zardari Concludes 3-day Quetta Visit, Returns To Islamabad
Published May 08, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday concluded his three-day visit to Quetta, and returned to Islamabad.
The president was seen off by Governor Balochistan, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, and Chief Minister Mir Safraz Ahmed Bugti.
During his visit, he was briefed on the law and order situation in Balochistan and the ongoing development projects in the province.
President Zardari reiterated his commitment to the development and prosperity of Balochistan and the resolution of public issues.
