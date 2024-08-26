President Zardari condemns terrorist attacks in North Waziristan, Kalat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday condemned the terrorist incidents in Razmak Bazar, North Waziristan, and Kalat.

The President expressed his sympathies with the families of those who lost their lives in these attacks.

According to a press release issued by the President House, the president expressed his determination to completely eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the country.

The president prayed for the Almighty to raise the ranks of the deceased in Jannah and to grant the bereaved families the strength to bear this immense loss with patience.He also wished for the swift recovery of the injured.