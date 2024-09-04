President Zardari condoles death of Saudi Princess Latifa bint Abdulaziz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Saudi Princess Latifa bint Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The president conveyed his condolences to Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the royal family and the people of the Kingdom.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.