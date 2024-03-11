(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed condolence over the death of Awami National Party leader Asfandyar Wali's wife.

"My sympathies and prayers go to the bereaved family," he said, according to a President House press release.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and patience to the grieved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.