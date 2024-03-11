Open Menu

President Zardari Condoles Over Death Of Asfandyar Wali's Wife

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 02:10 PM

President Zardari condoles over death of Asfandyar Wali's wife

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed condolence over the death of Awami National Party leader Asfandyar Wali's wife.

"My sympathies and prayers go to the bereaved family," he said, according to a President House press release.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and patience to the grieved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.

